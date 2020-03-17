Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, lo cual ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.
Este es el listado actualizado hasta este lunes de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados por el COVID-19, la pandemia que ya suma unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo:
ESTRENOS
– James Bond: No Time To Die
– Mulan
– Fast & Furious 9
– A Quiet Place Part II
– Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
– Little Fires Everywhere
– The Lovebirds
– The New Mutants
– Antlers
RODAJES DE CINE
– Mission Impossible: 7
– The Matrix 4 / (nuevo)
– The Batman / (nuevo)
– The Little Mermaid
– Fantastic Beasts 3 / (nuevo)
– Jurassic World: Dominion / (nuevo)
– Competencia Oficial
– Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial
– Nightmare Alley
– Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
– Home Alone
– Peter Pan & Wendy
– The Last Duel
– Birds of Paradise
– The Nightingale
– Red Notice / (nuevo)
– The Man From Toronto / (nuevo)
RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN
– Grey’s Anatomy
– The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
– The Handmaid’s Tale / (nuevo)
– Stranger Things / (nuevo)
– Euphoria / (nuevo)
– Lord of the Rings / (nuevo)
– The Walking Dead / (nuevo)
– Pose / (nuevo)
– Empire/ (nuevo)
– Peaky Blinders / (nuevo)
– The Morning Show
– Riverdale
– Grace and Frankie
– The Witcher/ (nuevo)
– WandaVision / (nuevo)
– Survivor
– The Amazing Race
– Law & Order: SVU
– NCIS
– The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
– The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers
– Proyectos y pilotos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas.