Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, lo cual ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.

Este es el listado actualizado hasta este lunes de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados por el COVID-19, la pandemia que ya suma unos 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo:

ESTRENOS

– James Bond: No Time To Die

– Mulan

– Fast & Furious 9

– A Quiet Place Part II

– Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

– Little Fires Everywhere

– The Lovebirds

– The New Mutants

– Antlers

RODAJES DE CINE

– Mission Impossible: 7

– The Matrix 4 / (nuevo)

– The Batman / (nuevo)

– The Little Mermaid

– Fantastic Beasts 3 / (nuevo)

– Jurassic World: Dominion / (nuevo)

– Competencia Oficial

– Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial

– Nightmare Alley

– Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

– Home Alone

– Peter Pan & Wendy

– The Last Duel

– Birds of Paradise

– The Nightingale

– Red Notice / (nuevo)

– The Man From Toronto / (nuevo)

RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN

– Grey’s Anatomy

– The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

– The Handmaid’s Tale / (nuevo)

– Stranger Things / (nuevo)

– Euphoria / (nuevo)

– Lord of the Rings / (nuevo)

– The Walking Dead / (nuevo)

– Pose / (nuevo)

– Empire/ (nuevo)

– Peaky Blinders / (nuevo)

– The Morning Show

– Riverdale

– Grace and Frankie

– The Witcher/ (nuevo)

– WandaVision / (nuevo)

– Survivor

– The Amazing Race

– Law & Order: SVU

– NCIS

– The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

– The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers

– Proyectos y pilotos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas.