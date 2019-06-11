Kimberly Breier, subsecretaria de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos. (Cortesía)

Kimberly Breier, subsecretaria de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos, aseguró este lunes que el acuerdo entre Nicolás Maduro y la empresa de telecomunicaciones Huawei facilita la represión en Venezuela.

Breier señaló que los gobiernos opresores están comprando tecnología China que les permita rastrear y vigilar a sus ciudadanos.



