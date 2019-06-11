Kimberly Breier, subsecretaria de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos, aseguró este lunes que el acuerdo entre Nicolás Maduro y la empresa de telecomunicaciones Huawei facilita la represión en Venezuela.

Breier señaló que los gobiernos opresores están comprando tecnología China que les permita rastrear y vigilar a sus ciudadanos.

