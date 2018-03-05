“La forma del agua”, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, fue hoy la triunfadora de la 90 edición de los Óscar con cuatro premios, incluidos el de mejor película y dirección en una gala celebrada en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
La cinta fantástica, que logró en total cuatro estatuillas, se impuso a “Tres anuncios por un crimen”, la otra favorita, así como a “Dunkerque”, “Llámame por tu nombre”, “Los archivos del Pentágono”, “¡Huye!”, “Las horas más oscuras”, “Lady Bird” y “El hilo fantasma”.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“La forma del agua” (The Shape of Water)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, por “The Shape of Water”
MEJOR ACTOR
Gary Oldman, por “Darkest Hour”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sam Rockwell, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Frances McDormand, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Allison Janney, por “I, Tonya”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
“Coco” (Walt Disney)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Roger A. Deakins, por “Blade Runner 2049”
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Mark Bridges, por “Phantom Thread”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
“Icarus” (Netflix)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Stiefel & Co.)
MEJOR MONTAJE
Lee Smith, por “Dunkirk”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
“Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)
MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE
“Darkest Hour”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Alexandre Desplat, por “The Shape of Water”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Remember Me”, de “Coco”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
“The Shape of Water”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
“Dear Basketball” (Verizon go90)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
“The Silent Child” (Slick Films)
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
“Dunkirk”
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
“Dunkirk”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
“Blade Runner 2049”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
James Ivory, por “Call Me by Your Name”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Jordan Peele, por “Get Out”