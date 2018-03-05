Foto AFP

“La forma del agua”, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, fue hoy la triunfadora de la 90 edición de los Óscar con cuatro premios, incluidos el de mejor película y dirección en una gala celebrada en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

La cinta fantástica, que logró en total cuatro estatuillas, se impuso a “Tres anuncios por un crimen”, la otra favorita, así como a “Dunkerque”, “Llámame por tu nombre”, “Los archivos del Pentágono”, “¡Huye!”, “Las horas más oscuras”, “Lady Bird” y “El hilo fantasma”.

Este es el listado de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“La forma del agua” (The Shape of Water)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, por “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR ACTOR

Gary Oldman, por “Darkest Hour”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Frances McDormand, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, por “I, Tonya”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Coco” (Walt Disney)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por “Blade Runner 2049”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Mark Bridges, por “Phantom Thread”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“Icarus” (Netflix)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Stiefel & Co.)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Lee Smith, por “Dunkirk”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

“Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

“Darkest Hour”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Alexandre Desplat, por “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“The Shape of Water”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“Dear Basketball” (Verizon go90)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“The Silent Child” (Slick Films)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“Dunkirk”

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Dunkirk”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Blade Runner 2049”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por “Call Me by Your Name”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Jordan Peele, por “Get Out”



Estimado lector: El Diario El Carabobeño es defensor de los valores democráticos y de la comunicación libre y plural, por lo que los invitamos a emitir sus comentarios con respeto. No está permitida la publicación de mensajes violentos, ofensivos, difamatorios o que infrinjan lo estipulado en el artículo 27 de la Ley de Responsabilidad en Radio, TV y Medios Electrónicos. Nos reservamos el derecho a eliminar los mensajes que incumplan esta normativa y serán suprimidos del portal los contenidos que violen la Constitución y las leyes.


ARTÍCULOS RELACIONADOSMÁS DEL AUTOR