MEJOR PELÍCULA

“La forma del agua” (The Shape of Water)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, por “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR ACTOR

Gary Oldman, por “Darkest Hour”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Frances McDormand, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, por “I, Tonya”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Coco” (Walt Disney)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por “Blade Runner 2049”

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Mark Bridges, por “Phantom Thread”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“Icarus” (Netflix)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Stiefel & Co.)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Lee Smith, por “Dunkirk”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

“Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

“Darkest Hour”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Alexandre Desplat, por “The Shape of Water”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“The Shape of Water”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“Dear Basketball” (Verizon go90)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“The Silent Child” (Slick Films)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“Dunkirk”

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Dunkirk”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Blade Runner 2049”

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por “Call Me by Your Name”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Jordan Peele, por “Get Out”