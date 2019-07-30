View this post on Instagram

Thank you to @freelancerofficial for this recognition, awarding me first place on "How would you rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral?"contest. The concept of the design for the roof is to maintain the form and scale from the original, but with a new approach which includes new materials and technology. My idea to use transparent solar panels, comes from the necessity that in my opinion exists to modernize churches in several aspects, one crucial being our responsibility with the environment. This roof allows us to take advantage of solar power for the functioning of the building and its surroundings, in addition to collecting rain water and reusing it. My decision for transparent solar panels is to allow natural light to come into the interior of the church towards the spire and the altar but in a controlled manner. It also makes it possible to use the roof as a space of gathering for different activities. This panel, would have different densities which would help control shadows during summer and warm up during the winter, by using controlled openings that allow air to pass through and hermetic. In conclusion, the idea for my design is to transform Notre Dame Cathedral in a sustainable church for the future.