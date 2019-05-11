In response to increasing acts of intimidation by the former Maduro regime, the U.S. has determined that #Venezuela defense & security sector is subject to sanctions. Malign actors like Russia & Cuba enabling repression of the people should take notice. #EstamosUnidosVE — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 10, 2019

Maduro’s use of SEBIN to undermine democracy & silence members of the National Assembly is unacceptable & contrary to the will of the Venezuelan people. Treasury took steps today to have greater flexibility to sanction SEBIN & others operating in the defense and security sector. https://t.co/iuFn88BNiH — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 10, 2019