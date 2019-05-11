John Bolton, asesor de seguridad nacional de la Casa Blanca, calificó este viernes de inaceptable que Nicolás Maduro utilice al Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), para intimidar e intentar silenciar a los diputados a la Asamblea Nacional.
In response to increasing acts of intimidation by the former Maduro regime, the U.S. has determined that #Venezuela defense & security sector is subject to sanctions. Malign actors like Russia & Cuba enabling repression of the people should take notice. #EstamosUnidosVE
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 10, 2019
Maduro’s use of SEBIN to undermine democracy & silence members of the National Assembly is unacceptable & contrary to the will of the Venezuelan people. Treasury took steps today to have greater flexibility to sanction SEBIN & others operating in the defense and security sector. https://t.co/iuFn88BNiH
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) May 10, 2019
Treasury identifies the Venezuelan Defense and Security sector as subject to sanctions and further targets Venezuelan oil moving to Cuba https://t.co/1J3iI9G2Mk
— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) May 10, 2019