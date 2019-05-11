El consejero de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, John Bolton. (Cortesía)

John Bolton, asesor de seguridad nacional de la Casa Blanca, calificó este viernes de inaceptable que Nicolás Maduro utilice al Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), para intimidar e intentar silenciar a los diputados a la Asamblea Nacional.



