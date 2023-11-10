La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.
Categorías generales
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
-«Worship», Jon Batiste
-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius
-«Flowers», Miley Cyrus
-«What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]», Billie Eilish
-«On My Mama», Victoria Monét
-«Vampire», Olivia Rodrigo
-«Anti-Hero», Taylor Swift
-«Kill Bill», SZA
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
-«World Music Radio», Jon Batiste
-«The record», Boygenius
-«Endless Summer Vacation», Miley Cyrus
-«Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd», Lana Del Rey
-«The Age Of Pleasure», Janelle Monáe
-«GUTS», Olivia Rodrigo
-«Midnights», Taylor Swift
-«SOS», SZA
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
-«A&W» (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
-«Anti-Hero» (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
-«Butterfly» (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
-«Dance The Night» (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
-«Flowers» (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
-«Kill Bill» (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
-«Vampire» (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
-«What Was I Made For?» (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
-Gracie Abrams
-Fred again..
-Ice Spice
-Jelly Roll
-Coco Jones
-Noah Kahan
-Victoria Monét
-The War And Treaty
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
-Jack Antonoff
-Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II
-Hit-Boy
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
–Edgar Barrera
-Jessie Jo Dillon
-Shane McAnally
-Theron Thomas
-Justin Tranter
Música Pop y Dance
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO
-«Flowers», Miley Cyrus
-«Paint The Town Red», Doja Cat
-«What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]», Billie Eilish
-«Vampire», Olivia Rodrigo
-«Anti-Hero», Taylor Swift
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP
-«Thousand Miles», Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
-«Candy Necklace», Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
-«Never Felt So Alone», Labrinth y Billie Eilish
-«Karma», Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
-«Ghost In The Machine», SZA y Phoebe Bridgers
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP
-«Chemistry», Kelly Clarkson
-«Endless Summer Vacation», Miley Cyrus
-«GUTS», Olivia Rodrigo
-«- (Subtract)», Ed Sheeran
-«Midnights», Taylor Swift
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
-«Blackbox Life Recorder 21F», Aphex Twin
-«Loading», James Blake
-«Higher Than Ever Before», Disclosure
-«Strong», Romy & Fred again..
-«Rumble», Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE
-«Baby Don’t Hurt Me», David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
-«Miracle», Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
-«Padam Padam», Kylie Minogue
-«One In A Million», Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
-«Rush», Troye Sivan
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO
-«Playing Robots Into Heaven», James Blake
-«For That Beautiful Feeling», The Chemical Brothers
-«Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)», Fred again..
-«Kx5», Kx5
-«Quest For Fire», Skrillex
Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
-«Sculptures Of Anything Goes», Arctic Monkeys
-«More Than A Love Song», Black Pumas
-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius
-«Rescued»,Foo Fighters
-«Lux Æterna», Metallica
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL
-«Bad Man», Disturbed
-«Phantom Of The Opera», Ghost
-«72 Seasons», Metallica
-«Hive Mind», Slipknot
-«Jaded», Spiritbox
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
-«Angry», The Rolling Stones
-«Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl», Olivia Rodrigo
-«Emotion Sickness», Queens Of The Stone Age
-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius
-«Rescued», Foo Fighters
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
-«But Here We Are», Foo Fighters
-«Starcatcher», Greta Van Fleet
-«72 Seasons», Metallica
-«This Is Why», Paramore
-«In Times New Roman…», Queens Of The Stone Age
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
-«Belinda Says», Alvvays
-«Body Paint», Arctic Monkeys
-«Cool About It», boygenius
-«A&W», Lana Del Rey
-«This Is Why», Paramore
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
-«The Car», Arctic Monkeys
-«The Record», Boygenius
-«Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd», Lana Del Rey
-«Cracker Island», Gorillaz
-«I Inside The Old Year Dying», PJ Harvey
Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
-«Summer Too Hot», Chris Brown
-«Back To Love», Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
-«ICU», Coco Jones
-«How Does It Make You Feel», Victoria Monét
-«Kill Bill», SZA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL
-«Simple», Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
-«Lucky», Kenyon Dixon
-«Hollywood», Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
-«Good Morning», PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
-«Love Language», SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
«Angel», Halle
«Back To Love», Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
«ICU», Coco Jones
«On My Mama», Victoria Monét»
-«Snooze», SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO
-«Since I Have A Lover», 6LACK
-«The Love Album: Off The Grid», Diddy
-«Nova», Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
-«The Age Of Pleasure», Janelle Monáe
-«SOS», SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
-«Girls Night Out», Babyface
-«What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)», Coco Jones
-«Special Occasion», Emily King
-«JAGUAR II», Victoria Monét
-«CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP», Summer Walker
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
-«The Hillbillies», Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
-«Love Letter», Black Thought
-«Rich Flex», Drake y 21 Savage
-«SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS», Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
-«Players», Coi Leray
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP
-«Sittin’ On Top Of The World», Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
-«Attention», Doja Cat
-«Spin Bout U», Drake y 21 Savage
-«All My Life», Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
-«Low», SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
-«Attention», Doja Cat
-«Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]», Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
-«Just Wanna Rock», Lil Uzi Vert
-«Rich Flex», Drake y 21 Savage
-«SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS», Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
-«Her Loss», Drake y 21 Savage
-«MICHAEL», Killer Mike
-«HEROES & VILLIANS», Metro Boomin
-«King’s Disease III», Nas
-«UTOPIA», Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA
-«A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited», Queen Sheba
-«For Your Consideration’24 -The Album», Prentice Powell y Shawn William
-«Grocery Shopping With My Mother», Kevin Powell
-«The Light Inside», J. Ivy
-«When The Poems Do What They Do», Aja Monet
Música Latina
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
-«Quietude», Eliane Elias
-«My Heart Speaks», Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
-«Vox Humana», Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
-«Cometa», Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
-«El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2», Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
-«La cuarta hoja», Pablo Alborán
-«Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1», AleMor
-«A Ciegas», Paula Arenas
-«La Neta», Pedro Capó
-«Don Juan», Maluma
-«X Mí» (Vol. 1)», Gaby Moreno
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
-«Saturno», Rauw Alejandro
-«Mañana será bonito», Karol G
-«Data», Tainy
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
-«Martínez», Cabra
-«Leche De Tigre», Diamante Eléctrico
-«Vida Cotidiana», Juanes
-«De Todas Las Flores», Natalia Lafourcade
-«EADDA9223», Fito Paez
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)
-«Bordado a mano», Ana Bárbara
-«La Sánchez», Lila Downs
-«Motherflower», Flor De Toloache
-«Amor como en las películas de antes», Lupita Infante
-«Génesis», Peso Pluma
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
-«Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)», Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
-«Voy A Ti», Luis Figueroa
-«Niche Sinfónico», Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
-«Vida», Omara Portuondo
-«Mimy & Tony», Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
-«Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así», Carlos Vives.
¿Quieres recibir nuestros titulares diarios, matutinos y vespertinos?
Únete a nuestro canal de Telegram: https://t.me/titularesec
O a nuestro grupo de WhatsApp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E55qyLa9mGw2hNNrN32r1b
Con gusto te los enviaremos.