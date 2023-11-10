La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.

Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.

Categorías generales

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

-«Worship», Jon Batiste

-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius

-«Flowers», Miley Cyrus

-«What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]», Billie Eilish

-«On My Mama», Victoria Monét

-«Vampire», Olivia Rodrigo

-«Anti-Hero», Taylor Swift

-«Kill Bill», SZA

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

-«World Music Radio», Jon Batiste

-«The record», Boygenius

-«Endless Summer Vacation», Miley Cyrus

-«Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd», Lana Del Rey

-«The Age Of Pleasure», Janelle Monáe

-«GUTS», Olivia Rodrigo

-«Midnights», Taylor Swift

-«SOS», SZA

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

-«A&W» (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew

-«Anti-Hero» (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift

-«Butterfly» (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

-«Dance The Night» (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

-«Flowers» (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack

-«Kill Bill» (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe

-«Vampire» (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo

-«What Was I Made For?» (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

-Gracie Abrams

-Fred again..

-Ice Spice

-Jelly Roll

-Coco Jones

-Noah Kahan

-Victoria Monét

-The War And Treaty

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

-Jack Antonoff

-Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II

-Hit-Boy

COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

–Edgar Barrera

-Jessie Jo Dillon

-Shane McAnally

-Theron Thomas

-Justin Tranter

Música Pop y Dance

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO

-«Flowers», Miley Cyrus

-«Paint The Town Red», Doja Cat

-«What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]», Billie Eilish

-«Vampire», Olivia Rodrigo

-«Anti-Hero», Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP

-«Thousand Miles», Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile

-«Candy Necklace», Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste

-«Never Felt So Alone», Labrinth y Billie Eilish

-«Karma», Taylor Swift y Ice Spice

-«Ghost In The Machine», SZA y Phoebe Bridgers

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP

-«Chemistry», Kelly Clarkson

-«Endless Summer Vacation», Miley Cyrus

-«GUTS», Olivia Rodrigo

-«- (Subtract)», Ed Sheeran

-«Midnights», Taylor Swift

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

-«Blackbox Life Recorder 21F», Aphex Twin

-«Loading», James Blake

-«Higher Than Ever Before», Disclosure

-«Strong», Romy & Fred again..

-«Rumble», Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan

MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE

-«Baby Don’t Hurt Me», David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray

-«Miracle», Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

-«Padam Padam», Kylie Minogue

-«One In A Million», Bebe Rexha y David Guetta

-«Rush», Troye Sivan

MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO

-«Playing Robots Into Heaven», James Blake

-«For That Beautiful Feeling», The Chemical Brothers

-«Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)», Fred again..

-«Kx5», Kx5

-«Quest For Fire», Skrillex

Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

-«Sculptures Of Anything Goes», Arctic Monkeys

-«More Than A Love Song», Black Pumas

-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius

-«Rescued»,Foo Fighters

-«Lux Æterna», Metallica

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL

-«Bad Man», Disturbed

-«Phantom Of The Opera», Ghost

-«72 Seasons», Metallica

-«Hive Mind», Slipknot

-«Jaded», Spiritbox

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

-«Angry», The Rolling Stones

-«Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl», Olivia Rodrigo

-«Emotion Sickness», Queens Of The Stone Age

-«Not Strong Enough», Boygenius

-«Rescued», Foo Fighters

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

-«But Here We Are», Foo Fighters

-«Starcatcher», Greta Van Fleet

-«72 Seasons», Metallica

-«This Is Why», Paramore

-«In Times New Roman…», Queens Of The Stone Age

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

-«Belinda Says», Alvvays

-«Body Paint», Arctic Monkeys

-«Cool About It», boygenius

-«A&W», Lana Del Rey

-«This Is Why», Paramore

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

-«The Car», Arctic Monkeys

-«The Record», Boygenius

-«Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd», Lana Del Rey

-«Cracker Island», Gorillaz

-«I Inside The Old Year Dying», PJ Harvey

Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

-«Summer Too Hot», Chris Brown

-«Back To Love», Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley

-«ICU», Coco Jones

-«How Does It Make You Feel», Victoria Monét

-«Kill Bill», SZA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

-«Simple», Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

-«Lucky», Kenyon Dixon

-«Hollywood», Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

-«Good Morning», PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

-«Love Language», SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

«Angel», Halle

«Back To Love», Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley

«ICU», Coco Jones

«On My Mama», Victoria Monét»

-«Snooze», SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO

-«Since I Have A Lover», 6LACK

-«The Love Album: Off The Grid», Diddy

-«Nova», Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

-«The Age Of Pleasure», Janelle Monáe

-«SOS», SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

-«Girls Night Out», Babyface

-«What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)», Coco Jones

-«Special Occasion», Emily King

-«JAGUAR II», Victoria Monét

-«CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP», Summer Walker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

-«The Hillbillies», Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

-«Love Letter», Black Thought

-«Rich Flex», Drake y 21 Savage

-«SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS», Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

-«Players», Coi Leray

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

-«Sittin’ On Top Of The World», Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

-«Attention», Doja Cat

-«Spin Bout U», Drake y 21 Savage

-«All My Life», Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

-«Low», SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

-«Attention», Doja Cat

-«Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]», Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

-«Just Wanna Rock», Lil Uzi Vert

-«Rich Flex», Drake y 21 Savage

-«SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS», Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

-«Her Loss», Drake y 21 Savage

-«MICHAEL», Killer Mike

-«HEROES & VILLIANS», Metro Boomin

-«King’s Disease III», Nas

-«UTOPIA», Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA

-«A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited», Queen Sheba

-«For Your Consideration’24 -The Album», Prentice Powell y Shawn William

-«Grocery Shopping With My Mother», Kevin Powell

-«The Light Inside», J. Ivy

-«When The Poems Do What They Do», Aja Monet

Música Latina

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

-«Quietude», Eliane Elias

-«My Heart Speaks», Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

-«Vox Humana», Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

-«Cometa», Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente

-«El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2», Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

-«La cuarta hoja», Pablo Alborán

-«Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1», AleMor

-«A Ciegas», Paula Arenas

-«La Neta», Pedro Capó

-«Don Juan», Maluma

-«X Mí» (Vol. 1)», Gaby Moreno

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

-«Saturno», Rauw Alejandro

-«Mañana será bonito», Karol G

-«Data», Tainy

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

-«Martínez», Cabra

-«Leche De Tigre», Diamante Eléctrico

-«Vida Cotidiana», Juanes

-«De Todas Las Flores», Natalia Lafourcade

-«EADDA9223», Fito Paez

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)

-«Bordado a mano», Ana Bárbara

-«La Sánchez», Lila Downs

-«Motherflower», Flor De Toloache

-«Amor como en las películas de antes», Lupita Infante

-«Génesis», Peso Pluma

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

-«Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)», Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades

-«Voy A Ti», Luis Figueroa

-«Niche Sinfónico», Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

-«Vida», Omara Portuondo

-«Mimy & Tony», Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

-«Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así», Carlos Vives.

¿Quieres recibir nuestros titulares diarios, matutinos y vespertinos?

Únete a nuestro canal de Telegram: https://t.me/titularesec

O a nuestro grupo de WhatsApp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E55qyLa9mGw2hNNrN32r1b

Con gusto te los enviaremos.