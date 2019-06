Today I urged AG William Barr to establish a special unit to investigate & prosecute @NicolasMaduro & his cronies. By consolidating efforts into a special unit, the U.S. can more effectively support its investigators to hold accountable the regime –> https://t.co/15QbNdmXcS pic.twitter.com/6Ab9LJZw2Y

— Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) June 7, 2019